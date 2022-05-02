ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Take Mom for Pancakes this Mother’s Day

By Tom Drake
 2 days ago
Northeast Iowa Council #178 and Timmeu Lodge #74 are inviting you to take mom out for breakfast. The Annual Mother's Day Pancake Breakfast takes place this Sunday, May 8th, from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm at Eagle Point Park. You’ll be sure to fill up as this event is al, you...

103.3 WJOD

Scouts Honor Mom with Annual Eagle Point Park Pancake Breakfast

Mother's Day ranks high on the flowers, cards, phone calls, and pancakes list. That's right; we said pancakes. We don't advocate breakfast in bed where syrup is involved, but just about every mom loves a delicious pancake breakfast on her big day. Especially one made and served by a group of courteous and attentive boy scouts.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, Iowa Earth Day 2022 Challenge

The City of Dubuque is challenging residents to collect one bag of litter for Earth Day, which is Friday, April 22. The challenge is a part of the City’s “Keep Dubuque Clean” initiative, which encourages residents to help keep their city beautiful by collecting a bag of litter occasionally, or “adopting a spot” and making a commitment to regularly clean a public space.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

The Battle of the Badges, Blood Donations, and Dubuque

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, for cancer treatment, for some chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries and accidents. This lifesaving care starts with one person, you, making a generous donation. As most of us know, the need for blood is constant, but only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood each year. That’s how you can help the American Red Cross and make sure that our blood supply meets our blood demands.
DUBUQUE, IA
