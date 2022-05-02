Take Mom for Pancakes this Mother’s Day

Midwest Pride in your Ride Truck and Tractor Show is this Friday and Saturday, May 6th and 7that the Tri-State Raceway in Earlville, Iowa. This show will feature working class show trucks/semis and antique farm tractors from our local area, as well as many from across the Midwest. Kick things off Friday at 5:30 pm with a Cancer Survivor Convoy, then enjoy the truck pull and light show; followed by the lifetime achievement awards, live auction, and truck drag racing on Saturday. The Lifetime Achievement Award was started in 2018 and honors individuals in the trucking industry with over 25 years’ experience as an owner-operator or employed with the same company for that period. Also Saturday, kids can take in fun free activities, a bounce house, and games from 11am to 2pm, so there is stuff for whole family to enjoy.

