Plastic was made to last forever, but the sad reality is most of it is used only once before being tossed in the trash. And plastic bags are one of the most prevalent sources of single-use plastic out there. In this guide, we'll explain what makes these bags so harmful to the environment and share ways to recycle them so they don't end up in the landfill—or worse, in the environment.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO