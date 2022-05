The NFL Draft has finally come to an end, and it’s just as wild as we all expected it to be. As our resident Howie Roseman defender, I can confidently take a bow and say “I told you so” – because this draft has the makings of an all-timer for the birds. Now, as a final send-off to the second best part of the NFL calendar, I’ll be going over each pick and move the eagles made and breaking them down.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO