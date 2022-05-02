ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Latte Lounge + HG Eatery now offers latte flights and brunch fare in downtown St. Louis

By Mabel Suen
feastmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown St. Louis has a new brunch destination. Latte Lounge + HG Eatery opened its doors in November, featuring a menu of brunch offerings and specialty beverages, such as split-cup drinks and a latte flight. The concept comes from Nyshaun Harvey and her dad, Larry Green. Harvey opened the...

www.feastmagazine.com

