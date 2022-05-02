ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C. Appeals Court Won’t Rehear McDuffie Challenge to AG Ruling

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
 2 days ago
The full D.C. Court of Appeals has shot down Kenyan McDuffie’s petition for a hearing challenging its decision to keep the D.C. Council member off the ballot for attorney general.

WTOP reported Saturday that of the eight judges eligible to vote on McDuffie’s request for a hearing, three were in favor of granting it and a fourth leaned toward the legislator’s position but concluded there wasn’t enough time for another hearing before the June 21 primary.

McDuffie’s petition before the full court was based on the court’s three-judge panel ruling that sided with the D.C. Board of Elections and fellow attorney general candidate Bruce Spiva — who brought the challenge — on the issue of the council member’s eligibility for the June 21 Democratic primary ballot.

The board ruled McDuffie didn’t meet the qualifications for running because he hadn’t “actively engaged” in the practice of law for 5-10 years in the city prior to pursuing the position.

The McDuffie campaign argued that the lawmaker was a practicing attorney in the city due to his work on the council.

In a statement released by his campaign, the McDuffie camp said “this fight is not over.”

“At this time, our campaign is discussing what the most recent decision means for Kenyan’s candidacy and the best path forward for the residents of our city, scores of whom have expressed outrage over the Board of Election’s decision to disregard the council’s legislative intent and to improperly construe the minimum qualifications to run for attorney general,” the statement said.

The Washington Informer

