Sherrard, IL

KHS boys and girls track hit Sherrard Relays

By Mindy Carls
Star-Courier
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ibWyi_0fQXGXyY00

Xander Gruszeczka and Emma Crofton led Kewanee in field events on Friday, April 29, at the Sherrard Tiger Relays.

Gruszeczka won the pole vault by clearing the bar at 12 feet, 6 inches.

Emma Crofton was second in the long jump with a distance of 14-10 and second in the triple jump at 31-10.

Results are below.

Friday, April 29, Sherrard Tiger Relays

Boys

  • Team standings: 1st, Monmouth-Roseville 113. 2nd, Mercer County 104. 3rd, Kewanee 92. 4th (tie), Alleman 79, Sherrard 79. 6th, Rockridge 65. 7th, Knoxville 42. 8th, Orion 29.
  • 100-meter dash: 4th, Cristian Cazares 12.36.
  • 400 dash: 6th, Jaiden Little 1:01.03.
  • 800 run: 5th, Julian Quintero 2:19.82.
  • 1600 run: 4th, Colin VanStechelman 5:03.80.
  • 3200 run: 4th, Dylan Rainwater 11:56.26.
  • 110 hurdles (39 inches): 2nd, Garret Pettit 19.40.
  • 400 relay: 4th, Kewanee (Cazares, Niko Powe, Marquez Logan, Xander Gruszeczka) 46.23. 6th, Kewanee (Jack Coombes, Raife Hammons, Benjamin Weiser, Draven Peterson) 55.49.
  • 800 relay: 2nd, Kewanee (Gruszeczka, Cazares, Powe, Logan) 1:36.49.
  • 1600 relay: 5th, Kewanee (VanStechelman, Powe, Little, Quintero) 4:43.11.
  • 3200 relay: 5th, Kewanee (Will Taylor, Rainwater, VanStechelman, Quintero) 10:01.43.
  • Sprint medley relay (100-100-200-400): 4th, Kewanee (Logan, Cazares, Preston Stabler, Powe).
  • Shot put: 2nd, Leocadio Gandarilla 12.82m.
  • Discus: 3rd, Gandarilla 129-10.
  • High jump: 5th, Little 5-0.
  • Pole vault: 1st, Gruszeczka 12-6.
  • Long jump: 4th, Pettit 19-4.
  • Triple jump: 4th, Gruszeczka 36-8.

Girls

Team standings: 1st, Sherrard 132. 2nd, Rockridge 93. 3rd, Mercer County 83. 4th, Monmouth-Roseville 74. 5th, Alleman 70. 6th, Orion 60. 7th, Kewanee 56. 8th, Knoxville 53.

  • 100-meter dash: 7th, Chloe Behnke 15.31.
  • 100 dash (wheelchair): 1st, MaKenna Peed 44.52.
  • 400 dash: 6th, Heaven Pinnick 1:27.75.
  • 800 run: 7th, Melissa Fragoso 2:57.74.
  • 1600 run: 6th, Natalee Martin 6:30.94.
  • 3200 run: 4th, Martin 13:57.52.
  • 100 hurdles: 6th, Rachel DeRycke 19.11.
  • 400 relay: 7th, Kewanee (Behnke, Larissa Meyer, Pinnick, Jamiha Isreal) 1:10.11.
  • 800 relay: 7th, Kewanee (Behnke, Tejhiana Amos, Meyer, Emma Crofton) 2:07.58.
  • 1600 relay: 7th, Kewanee (Fragoso, Amos, Alejandra Martinez, Aaliyah Duarte) 5:00.19.
  • 3200 relay: 5th, Kewanee (Fragoso, Martinez, Summerlynn Huggins, Martin) 12:14.56.
  • Sprint medley relay (100-100-200-400): 4th, Kewanee (Bethany VanWassenhove, Behnke, Crofton, Meyer) 2:10.81.
  • Shot put: 4th, Stardeja Jordan 30-4.
  • Shot put (wheelchair): 1st, Peed 9-6.
  • Discus: 5th, Jacie Hinton 79-0.
  • Discus (wheelchair): 1st, Peed 16-10.
  • Long jump: 2nd, Crofton 14-10.
  • Triple jump: 2nd, Crofton 31-10.

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: KHS boys and girls track hit Sherrard Relays

Star-Courier

