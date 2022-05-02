ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annawan, IL

Annawan-Wethersfield softballers sweep Knoxville

By Mindy Carls
Star-Courier
 2 days ago

Annawan-Wethersfield swept Knoxville 2-1 and 7-5 in varsity softball on Saturday, April 30, in Annawan.

During the first game, the first inning ended 1-1. Both teams posted goose eggs until the Titans came to bat in the seventh and pushed the winning run across the plate.

Annawan-Wethersfield outhit Knoxville 11-3. Paige Huffman, Madison Rusk and Bella VanOpdorp belted two hits apiece and Daci Hier, Elaina Manuel, Kennadi Rico, Marlie Lindstrom and Sophie Nimrick one each.

Manuel launched a triple.

Rico stole a base. Four Titans and three Blue Bombers were stranded.

Daci Hier pitched seven innings. She allowed one run, earned, on three hits and no walks. She struck out 11.

In the second game, the first inning again ended in a 1-1 tie. The Titans put up five runs in the second and one in the fourth. Knoxville made a run at the Titans in the sixth, posting four runs, but it petered out before tying the game.

Annawan-Wethersfield collected 10 hits to 11 for Knoxville. Rusk hit 3-for-3. Huffman and Manuel had two hits each and Daci Hier, Rico and Nimrick, one apiece.

Manuel tripled again, while Huffman doubled.

The Titans stranded four and the Blue Bombers six.

Daci Hier earned the win for four innings. She gave up one run, earned, on three hits and no walks. She struck out four.

Nimrick pitched three innings, yielding four runs, all earned, on eight hits and no walks. She whiffed two.

Neither team committed an error.

