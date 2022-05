Life’s epiphanies don’t always happen when you want them to. When they come, however, it’s important to listen, or in Nashville-based duo FOR KING + COUNTRY’s case – act. Their new album What Are You Waiting For is a call to action following a long period of self-reflection and personal growth. The brothers recognize a deep shame among humanity and want listeners to embrace imperfection to better meet people where they are.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO