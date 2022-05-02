ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Are Style Twins in Matching Brown Faux-Fur Looks

By Chelsey Sanchez
Harper's Bazaar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking to synchronize looks with your best friend, just take a style cue from Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. On Saturday, the supermodel BFFs attended the 40th birthday party of Derek Blasberg, where the duo showed out in matching brown faux-fur outfits. Bieber wore a chocolate brown...

www.harpersbazaar.com

