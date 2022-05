Phil Jackson’s formal ties with the Los Angeles Lakers ended after the '10/'11 NBA season — his last year as head coach. After his executive stint with the New York Knicks ended in 2017, we heard little of the Zen Master. As it turns out, Jackson has been operating behind the scenes and even played a crucial role in turning the team into a championship contender by recommending Frank Vogel.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO