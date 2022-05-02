ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

Joey Lawrence weds actress Samantha Cope in Temecula, California: 'It just feels so right'

By Adam S. Levy - Daily Mail
ourcommunitynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoey Lawrence and actress Samantha Cope wed Sunday at the...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Temecula, CA
Entertainment
City
Temecula, CA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Lawrence
Person
Joey Lawrence

Comments / 0

Community Policy