Man was dragged to his death on the Red Line because a door safety mechanism failed, federal investigators say

Cover picture for the articleRobinson Lalin died in a Red Line tunnel just past Andrew station because he tried to exit the train through the one door on which a mechanism intended to keep the train from moving if it wasn't fully closed failed, the National Transportation Safety Board reported this morning. In...

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Mother-of-two, 32, shares horrific pictures of a barbecue accident which left her garden engulfed in flames – after she used LIGHTER fluid to start it up

A woman who accidentally torched her garden shed with lighter fluid in a barbeque accident has shared images of the damage. Mother-of-two Chloe Caudery was terrified when the blaze broke out at her home in Bellingdon, Buckinghamshire, on Thursday, April 21. The 32-year-old was having trouble starting up her barbeque...
First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
Woman rescued after falling into outhouse toilet at national forest while trying to retrieve phone

A woman in Washington state had to be rescued by fire department officials after she fell into the outhouse hole in a national forest in an attempt to retrieve her phone last week.The woman is in her 40s and her name has not been released by authorities.In a statement the Brinnon Fire Department said that the woman was at the top of Mount Walker in the Olympic National Forest northwest of Seattle when she fell into a toilet vault.She was using her phone when it fell into the toilet, Brinnon Fire Department Chief Tim Manly was quoted as saying by...
Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Police ID suspect, victim in deadly crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police have released the name of the victim and suspect involved in a deadly rollover crash in Warwick Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., police were called to I-95, just north of the Route 4 onramp, for a reported accident. The passenger of the pickup truck involved, identified […]
Boston Police Looking For Man Who Stole $30,000 From 2 People Trying To Send Money To Family In China

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are looking for a man who stole $30,000 from two people who wanted to send the money home to family in China. Officers say a man and a woman were trying to send money to family members, but due to delays with international banking, they tried to find a quicker way to send it. Boston Police say they were told to join an online chat room, where they talked with a person who said he could help them. After talking to him for three days, the two people met with the man on Silber Way at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday. They agreed to give him $30,000 in U.S. money, which would then be deposited into Chinese money to send to the family members. Boston Police are looking for a man who stole $30,000 from two people who wanted to send the money home to family in China. (Photo Credit: Boston Police Department) After the man received the money, he ran away. Boston Police are calling the incident “Larceny by Scheme” and are asking the public to help identify the man.
Woman Accused Of Drunk Driving, New Hampshire State Police Trooper Injured After Everett Turnpike Crash

MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) — A Manchester, New Hampshire woman is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a New Hampshire State Police cruiser on the Everett Turnpike. It happened in Merrimack around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday. N.H. State Police said 39-year-old Erica Murphy hit the cruiser, which was in the right break down lane. The trooper had been conducting a traffic stop but was in the cruiser when it was hit. The trooper was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. Murphy will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Cort on Monday. The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it should call Sergeant Christopher Martineau at 603-223-8626 or email him at Christopher.J.Martineau@dos.nh.gov.
Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
8-month-old baby dies after being left in car while father was arrested

An 8-month-old baby has died after her father left her in his car while he was getting arrested, according to the Snellville Police Department in Georgia. On Tuesday, 20-year-old Davied Japez McCorry Whatley arrived at the lobby of the police station around 2:17 p.m., the police department said in a press release. He was meeting with the property custodian, but police found a probation violation warrant for his arrest.
