Mesa Animal Control reminds residents to keep pets safe in the heat

 2 days ago

With the dog days of summer upon us, the city of Mesa and Mesa Animal Control are reminding residents to protect their pets as the thermometer rises in Arizona.

The heat can affect pets in many ways, from causing dehydration to burning their skin and paws. And while pools can be refreshing on a hot summer day, they pose the risk of drowning for some dogs, especially certain breeds, according to a release.

“Dogs, cats and other pets are precious to our family and friends and this is the time of year we need to take the extra effort to make sure they stay safe while they are outdoors,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said in the release.

Mesa Animal Control offers these safety tips:

  • As the outside temperature increases, it is important to make sure animals are safe from the heat.
  • Temperatures inside a car can increase by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes. If the weather is warm, leave your animals at home when going to the store or running errands.
  • Call 911 if there is a life-threatening emergency to an animal, you see an animal locked in a vehicle or believe an animal is being abused or neglected.
  • Water evaporates faster in hotter temperatures, so make sure your animals have an adequate supply of water in a plastic bowl while you are away from home.
  • Shade and shelter from the heat is just as important as water; make sure your animal has access to adequate shade throughout the day.
  • When deciding whether to walk your dog in warmer conditions, think about this: if you are unable to walk without shoes on sidewalks or pavement, neither can they.
  • If you have a pool, make sure your dog can swim and knows where the steps are. If your dog cannot exit a pool due to its size, age or medical issues, leave the dog inside when you are gone and unable to watch them around the pool area.
  • Do not take your pets with you to any outdoor activity where there will be fireworks.
  • Leave your pets inside your home with the television or radio on to help cover the noise from fireworks. Close the blinds so bright flashing lights do not alarm your pets. Crate your pets if they are used to being in a crate.
  • Make sure pets are wearing identification tags, a Maricopa County license tag or have a microchip with current information, so an owner can be contacted if the animal does escape. This includes current licenses for dogs.

“Mesa Animal Control helps people and animals in multiple ways including rescuing pets in distress during hot weather. We encourage residents to be responsible and keep their pets safe. If you see an animal is struggling in the heat don’t hesitate to call us,” Mesa Animal Control Supervisor Shannon Gross said in the release.

Leaving an animal in a vehicle intentionally, knowingly or recklessly is a class one misdemeanor in Arizona and punishable by up to six months in jail, three years of probation and a $2,500 fine.

For more information about Mesa Animal Control, go to mesaaz.gov/residents/animal-control .

Community Policy