ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Senior day program on South Greenfield Road in Mesa

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XC7mM_0fQX1Kff00

Glory Days, a nonprofit senior daycare in Mesa, offers recreational and social activities for people with dementia, Parkinson’s and other age-related concerns.

While members are at the program family and care providers can get a much-needed break in providing care. Glory Days’ mission is to combat isolation and loneliness in the senior population as well as caregiver burnout, according to a release.

The senior daycare is at 706 S. Greenfield Road in Mesa, inside East Mesa Christian Church.

Membership rates are $15 an hour. The business also hopes to provide scholarships to those in need through fundraising and grant efforts, the release states.

Activities are geared to help engage and stimulate members.

“When our members are limited physically or cognitively it is important to find ways they can feel they are still serving a purpose and making an impact,” Chelsea Kleve founder/director, said in the release. “We think creatively on how we can improve quality of life to our members.”

The organization not only does fun activities but it finds ways to give back to the community. Members of Glory Days have quilted blankets for local charities, delivered cookies to first responders and planted a garden for a local church.

To find out more about Glory Days Senior Day Program, go to glory-days.org or on Facebook @glorydayscare.

Comments / 0

Related
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Burgers In Tucson, Arizona?

A common misconception with burgers it that they have to come from a fast food place. The golden arches are the first thing that we think of when it comes to a cheeseburger, but there are much better options to choose from. A real burger will have fresh ingredients and Angus beef placed on top of a warm fresh patty.
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Casa Grande families wish for more notice on cemetery decoration removal

CASA GRANDE — Some family members of loved ones buried at Casa Grande Cemetery felt there wasn't adequate notice for removal of decorations on grave sites. At the Mountain View Cemetery in Casa Grande, Alex McCaslin regularly comes and visits those she's laid to rest. Recently, she's noticed more changes to the headstones than she'd like.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Day#Scholarships#Charity#Glory Days
Daily Independent

George F. Kroeger Junior

With great sadness, we announce the passing of George F. Kroeger Junior of Phoenix, Arizona. Born June 18, 2003, he passed away on April 20, 2022, in St Louis, Missouri while visiting John Lee, his
PHOENIX, AZ
Black Enterprise

All Third Graders of Arizona Elementary School Will Receive Full-Ride Scholarships

Third graders at Bernard Black Elementary School and their parents were surprised with amazing news that would give them an advantage when enrolling in college. Last week, the families were invited to a normal assembly, at least that’s what they thought, only to be told that all third graders would receive full ride college scholarships courtesy of a local nonprofit, the school district announced, 12 News reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Sonnie Wolf

"Sonnie" (don't call me "Sondra") Wolf, 87, died May 1, 2022, in Sun City, AZ in her desired location -- at home -- under the care of Devine Hospice. Sonnie, born in Brooklyn, July 11,
SUN CITY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Charities
AZFamily

Phoenix PD Chief announces retirement

In an effort to boost recruitment, Chandler Police Department is offering a $10,000 hiring incentive to certain qualified applicants. City to make safety improvements along Grand Ave. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. A new project will bring new safety features to the area of 27th Avenue and Thomas to ensure...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy