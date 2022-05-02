ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Senior day program on South Greenfield Road in Mesa

Glory Days, a nonprofit senior daycare in Mesa, offers recreational and social activities for people with dementia, Parkinson’s and other age-related concerns.

While members are at the program family and care providers can get a much-needed break in providing care. Glory Days’ mission is to combat isolation and loneliness in the senior population as well as caregiver burnout, according to a release.

The senior daycare is at 706 S. Greenfield Road in Mesa, inside East Mesa Christian Church.

Membership rates are $15 an hour. The business also hopes to provide scholarships to those in need through fundraising and grant efforts, the release states.

Activities are geared to help engage and stimulate members.

“When our members are limited physically or cognitively it is important to find ways they can feel they are still serving a purpose and making an impact,” Chelsea Kleve founder/director, said in the release. “We think creatively on how we can improve quality of life to our members.”

The organization not only does fun activities but it finds ways to give back to the community. Members of Glory Days have quilted blankets for local charities, delivered cookies to first responders and planted a garden for a local church.

To find out more about Glory Days Senior Day Program, go to glory-days.org or on Facebook @glorydayscare.

