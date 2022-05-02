ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee, IL

Construction Reduces I-55 To One Lane Over Kankakee River Plus I-80 Bridge Inspection Work

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction on I-55 between Lorenzo Rd and River Road will reduce I-55 to one lane in each direction. Beginning today, May 2nd, construction work on...

