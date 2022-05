(CBS DETROIT) — Students whose access to free or reduced-price lunches was affected by the pandemic are expected to receive food assistance benefits, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. MDHHS announced Wednesday that the state received federal approval for a third round of Pandemic-EBT benefits, which will go to the students who “qualified for the lunches, attended an in-person school, and in-person learning is or was not available at their school for either a full or partial month.” About 90,000 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible for the assistance. Each student will receive $7.10 for each day...

