The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics enter Game 3 with the series tied at one win apiece. Each team can pick out their positive and negative takeaways for what is expected to be a difficult series for both sides. The defending champion Bucks should be excited about their dominant win in Game 1 of the series. This victory stole home-court advantage from Boston as they can win their three remaining home games and advance to the next round. However, there are larger concerns on how the Celtics have effectively guarded Giannis Antetokounmpo that the team must address moving forward.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO