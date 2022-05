11 Gross and Nasty Things in the Spring that People in Minnesota Hate. If you own a dog, right now in your yard are piles of squishy turds that have thawed out and you really don't want to scoop them up. (If you enjoy this, please come to my house...I have a Saint Bernard. #EnoughSaid). Picking up squishy dog poop is one of the things we truly hate doing in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois as spring temps warm up our frozen state. And just like an infomercial...but wait, there's more! Yeah, dog poop isn't the only thing we are hating on. See the rest of the list below.

