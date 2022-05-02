ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

PHOTOS: U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker hosts rally in Conyers

By Sue Ann Kuyn-Smith
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea residents, many wearing UGA red, turned out for a meet-and-greet with Senate candidate Herschel Walker Saturday at Falcons Fury Harley Davidson in Conyers. The event was hosted by the Rockdale County...

www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia GOP Senate debate focuses on Herschel Walker absence

ATLANTA — (AP) — Tuesday's debate among Georgia Republican Senate candidates was predictably defined by the man who wasn't there — Herschel Walker. If the race wasn't dominated by Walker's football celebrity and Donald Trump endorsement, Gary Black, Latham Saddler, Kelvin King, Josh Clark and Jon McColumn might all be more viable candidates for the Republican nomination. But instead, each continued to try to scratch out a case for GOP voters to turn away from Walker and consider them in the May 24 primary as an alternative to take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in November.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Why Donald Trump is now undermining his greatest — and only — presidential achievement

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he was seen as a "populist" right-wing politician railing about free trade and immigration to push an isolationist worldview, all of which was out of step with what we knew as the modern conservative movement up to that moment. Sure there had been a rump group of paleoconservatives, like Pat Buchanan, who had staged a couple of fringe presidential campaigns in prior decades. The independent candidacy of millionaire Ross Perot had raised some of the same issues and appealed to many of the same voter concerns. But it was Trump whose TV celebrity and flamboyant personality managed to take those ideas straight into the mainstream of the Republican Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
City
Conyers, GA
County
Rockdale County, GA
Conyers, GA
Government
Rockdale County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
MSNBC

Georgia’s Kemp accidentally tells the truth about anti-voting law

Whoever came up with the expression about elections always being about the future did not anticipate Georgia’s Republican gubernatorial primary. The only reason incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is facing an intra-party challenge is because he followed the law and honored his state’s election results after the 2020 cycle.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#U S Senate#Uga#Gop#The University Of Georgia#Democratic
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WABE

Republican wins Georgia House special election

A Republican won a special Georgia state House election Tuesday in Cobb County, but may never serve a day on the floor of the legislature. Republican Mitchell Kaye won 57% of the vote, beating Democrat James Dustin McCormick, who won 43%, according to final unofficial returns. Kaye previously served a decade in the state House, leaving office in 2003.
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy