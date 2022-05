Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. State Police in Franklin are investigating a report of identity theft involving a 34-year-old Seneca woman. According to a May 11 release, the victim told police that she contacted the unemployment office when she did not receive her $200 unemployment check. The office related to the victim that there was a debit card issued with the $200 already on it. The victim stated that she never received a debit card for unemployment.

