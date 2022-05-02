ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

You’ll Actually Like Running Into These Potholes in Minnesota

By Curt St. John
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 2 days ago
Ordinarily, running into a pothole is something we try to avoid here in Minnesota, right? But these potholes are some you'll actually want to run into. Potholes on area roads highways are a rite of Spring in the North Star State, and while they're just a fact of life we deal...

Quick Country 96.5

Have You Seen the Most Outdated Sign in Rochester, Minnesota?

I've driven by it many times, but I just noticed this sign yesterday-- it has to be the most outdated here in Rochester. Have you seen it too?. This sign-- okay, it's actually a billboard, but that's still a sign, isn't it?-- is one I've driven by probably hundreds of times since it was first put up, which I'm guessing was sometime last fall. But I just noticed how outdated it was when I drove by it again earlier this week.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Rochester, MN
Traffic
Quick Country 96.5

Are You For Eligible for New Frontline Worker Pay in Minnesota?

Here's how to find out if you're eligible for special COVID-19 frontline worker pay the state just authorized here in Minnesota-- and how to apply if you are. The Minnesota legislature passed and Governor Walz signed an order last week authorizing the state to make extra payments to those Minnesotans who worked on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic. And now the state has set up parameters on just who's eligible for those payments, how to apply, and when to expect your money.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota appeals court: Trump flag is free speech and can fly

BUFFALO, Minn. - A Minnesota appeals court has sided with a Wright County man who was fined for flying a huge Donald Trump flag on top of a crane. The court found the Buffalo City Council denied Jay Johnson’s free speech rights when it decided the 30- by 50-foot flag violated the local sign ordinance because of its size and lack of a permit. The flag is attached to the top of a crane at Johnson’s construction business in Buffalo. The city initially fined Johnson $600 for the Trump flag which read “TRUMP 2020 Keep America Great.”
BUFFALO, MN
Bring Me The News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake in Minnesota identified

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
HUGO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Largest Indoor Waterpark in America Opening in Minnesota Soon?

Construction on the largest indoor waterpark in America could start this summer in Minnesota and be ready for a 2024 opening. The proposed 320,000 square-foot waterpark, called Mystery Cove, would be built next to the Mall of America by the Triple Five Group, owners of the mall, and would include water slides, beaches, food hall, and there are plans for an attached hotel. Construction could start this summer and the waterpark could be open by 2024.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

EagleCam Chick Dies After Being Pushed Out Of Nest By Sibling

Originally published on April 30. Video is from an April 1 web extra. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources say that one of the chicks in the popular EagleCam nest died Saturday after being pushed out of the nest by its older sibling. In a statement, the DNR says that the incident happened around 1 p.m. and that the chick fell roughly 75 feet. Officials found the young eagle on its head but alive. They brought it to The Raptor Center in Falcon Heights for emergency treatment. During an exam, veterinarians noted that blood was coming from the bird’s nares, or nostrils, and that it likely suffered internal trauma. Later, the doctors determined that the chick had suffered a wing fracture, one that could not be treated with surgery nor left alone, as it could heal in a way as to cause chronic pain. Due to the dire prognosis, the bird was euthanized, officials say. The other chick remains alive in the nest. The DNR’s EagleCam is a livestream focused on an eagle nest in the Twin Cities. The exact location of the nest is kept secret.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota lawmakers finish deal on unemployment, bonuses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature pushed through a bill to give bonuses to workers who were on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic and to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund following months of negotiations. Legislative leaders struck a deal...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Officials ID Two Minnesota Men Killed in Boating Mishap

Scandia, MN (KROC-AM News) - The names of the two men who died in a deadly boating incident near the Twin Cities last Friday have been released. The Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office identified the victims as 55-year-old Rony Boyce of Hugo and 45-year-old Richard Gannon of Centerville. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the body of one of the victims was recovered from Big Marine Lake Friday evening and the other victim was found around 4 PM Saturday.
SCANDIA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rare Quarter Just Sold For $200, Here’s How to Tell if You Have One in Minnesota

A quarter is usually worth 25 cents, right? That is unless you have one of these rare quarters, then it could be worth over $200!. If you're like me and tend to accumulate a LOT of spare coins you get as spare change, you might want to dump those coins out and check your change because it's possible you have one of these valuable quarters that could be worth over $200!
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 2

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,736 newly reported cases and three newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,511. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, April 29. Data from the weekend...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

