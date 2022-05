According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood is essential to help patients survive surgeries, for cancer treatment, for some chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries and accidents. This lifesaving care starts with one person, you, making a generous donation. As most of us know, the need for blood is constant, but only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood each year. That’s how you can help the American Red Cross and make sure that our blood supply meets our blood demands.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO