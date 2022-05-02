ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’ll Actually Like Running Into These Potholes in Minnesota

By Curt St. John
 2 days ago
Ordinarily, running into a pothole is something we try to avoid here in Minnesota, right? But these potholes are some you'll actually want to run into. Potholes on area roads highways are a rite of Spring in the North Star State, and while they're just a fact of life we deal...

KROC News

Is That Broken Glass on the Lake Superior Shore?

Leave it to Mother Nature to provide another unusual display as winter turns to spring on Lake Superior!. We've been dealing with an unusually cold, blustery and wet spring here in Minnesota, Wisconsin and other parts of the upper Midwest. In fact, here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, our average temperature in April is 5 degrees below usual, we've only had three clear days so far this month, and we've had 11 days when the wind has gusted between 40 and 50 miles an hour.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
KROC News

Have You Seen the Most Outdated Sign in Rochester, Minnesota?

I've driven by it many times, but I just noticed this sign yesterday-- it has to be the most outdated here in Rochester. Have you seen it too?. This sign-- okay, it's actually a billboard, but that's still a sign, isn't it?-- is one I've driven by probably hundreds of times since it was first put up, which I'm guessing was sometime last fall. But I just noticed how outdated it was when I drove by it again earlier this week.
ROCHESTER, MN
Traffic
KROC News

Minnesota Extends Ban on Poultry Exhibitions

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The ongoing avian flu outbreak affecting Minnesota and other states has prompted an extension of a statewide moratorium on poultry exhibitions and other poultry events. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health imposed a temporary statewide ban on the events at the beginning of this...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Minnesota appeals court: Trump flag is free speech and can fly

BUFFALO, Minn. - A Minnesota appeals court has sided with a Wright County man who was fined for flying a huge Donald Trump flag on top of a crane. The court found the Buffalo City Council denied Jay Johnson’s free speech rights when it decided the 30- by 50-foot flag violated the local sign ordinance because of its size and lack of a permit. The flag is attached to the top of a crane at Johnson’s construction business in Buffalo. The city initially fined Johnson $600 for the Trump flag which read “TRUMP 2020 Keep America Great.”
BUFFALO, MN
Bring Me The News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake in Minnesota identified

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
HUGO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Largest Indoor Waterpark in America Opening in Minnesota Soon?

Construction on the largest indoor waterpark in America could start this summer in Minnesota and be ready for a 2024 opening. The proposed 320,000 square-foot waterpark, called Mystery Cove, would be built next to the Mall of America by the Triple Five Group, owners of the mall, and would include water slides, beaches, food hall, and there are plans for an attached hotel. Construction could start this summer and the waterpark could be open by 2024.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota lawmakers finish deal on unemployment, bonuses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature pushed through a bill to give bonuses to workers who were on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic and to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund following months of negotiations. Legislative leaders struck a deal...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

EagleCam Chick Dies After Being Pushed Out Of Nest By Sibling

Originally published on April 30. Video is from an April 1 web extra. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources say that one of the chicks in the popular EagleCam nest died Saturday after being pushed out of the nest by its older sibling. In a statement, the DNR says that the incident happened around 1 p.m. and that the chick fell roughly 75 feet. Officials found the young eagle on its head but alive. They brought it to The Raptor Center in Falcon Heights for emergency treatment. During an exam, veterinarians noted that blood was coming from the bird’s nares, or nostrils, and that it likely suffered internal trauma. Later, the doctors determined that the chick had suffered a wing fracture, one that could not be treated with surgery nor left alone, as it could heal in a way as to cause chronic pain. Due to the dire prognosis, the bird was euthanized, officials say. The other chick remains alive in the nest. The DNR’s EagleCam is a livestream focused on an eagle nest in the Twin Cities. The exact location of the nest is kept secret.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Country Star Luke Bryan to Perform at Southeast Minnesota Farm

Luke Bryan is coming to southeast Minnesota to perform a very special concert at an area farm. Bryan is one of the most recognizable names in country music and is a judge on ABC's American Idol. He has sold more than 75-million albums, won numerous awards from the Academy of Country Music, CMT, and Billboard, and has been named "Entertainer of the Year" on five different occasions. More than 10 years ago Luke started his "Farm Tour" with the goal of giving back to small farm communities. The country music superstar announced the details of Farm Tour 2022 on Friday morning and one of the concerts will be held right here in southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Rare Quarter Just Sold For $200, Here’s How to Tell if You Have One in Minnesota

A quarter is usually worth 25 cents, right? That is unless you have one of these rare quarters, then it could be worth over $200!. If you're like me and tend to accumulate a LOT of spare coins you get as spare change, you might want to dump those coins out and check your change because it's possible you have one of these valuable quarters that could be worth over $200!
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Sasquatch 107.7

Officials ID Two Minnesota Men Killed in Boating Mishap

Scandia, MN (KROC-AM News) - The names of the two men who died in a deadly boating incident near the Twin Cities last Friday have been released. The Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office identified the victims as 55-year-old Rony Boyce of Hugo and 45-year-old Richard Gannon of Centerville. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the body of one of the victims was recovered from Big Marine Lake Friday evening and the other victim was found around 4 PM Saturday.
SCANDIA, MN
KROC News

How Minnesotans Can Avoid “Warm-Weather” Diseases

This has been an awful spring with below-normal temps, rain, and even snow showers, but it is going to warm up eventually, and when the temps climb, the threat of warm weather diseases also increases. Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) sent a press release early Wednesday morning with advice...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
