ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

Clinton (NY) Firefighter Taken to Hospital After Being Hit by Car

firefighternation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirkland, N.Y. — A firefighter was taken to a Utica hospital after being hit by a car while directing traffic after a car accident, deputies said. Chelsea R. Lopata was...

www.firefighternation.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Camden school bus driver crashes into empty home

VERONA, N.Y. – A Camden school bus driver crashed his bus into a home in Verona on Wednesday after authorities say he was speeding while trying to make a sharp turn. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 66-year-old Peter Roberts, of Cleveland, was driving a yellow school bus along Beacon Light Road around 1:40 p.m. when he lost control while making a left turn at an unsafe speed.
VERONA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Firefighters douse 5-acre brush fire in Clinton

CLINTON — Upwards of five acres of field burned in a brush fire off Grant Road and Post Street in Clinton Saturday afternoon, according to the Clinton Fire Department. The statewide burn ban is still in effect until May 15. Clinton fire officials said the 5-acre brush fire was...
CLINTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oneida, NY
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Clinton, NY
Clinton, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Kirkland, NY
City
Utica, NY
Utica, NY
Accidents
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Accident#Appaear#Kirkland Town Court
Romesentinel.com

Camden man, 76, dies while hunting, state police officials report

CAMDEN — A 76-year-old man died while hunting in the woods off Howd Road in Camden, possibly from a medical event or drowning, according to the New York State Police. The victim, whose identity was not released, was missing for about 36 hours before his family found him in the woods off Howd Road at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, troopers said.
CAMDEN, NY
PIX11

Mother of NYPD officer fatally shot in Queens, police say

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A 51-year-old mother of an NYPD officer was pronounced dead at her Queens residence Wednesday afternoon after a shooting, police said. The report came in about 2:26 p.m. Police said they responded to the home on 109th Avenue and found Anna Torres shot multiple times. Torres was shot after a […]
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Mid-Hudson News Network

Walmart store closed due to CO release

TOWN OF WALLKILL – The Walmart Superstore on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill was closed for hours on Wednesday after at least eight people felt the effects of a carbon monoxide release. Emergency medical services personnel were called to the store to evaluate their conditions. The U.S....
WALLKILL, NY
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Brookhaven 6-year-old injured in shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY drive-in movie theaters open for 2022 season: See list of locations

In a sure sign that summer is on the way, drive-in movie theaters in Upstate New York are officially open for the 2022 season. More than 20 drive-ins near cities like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany will be showing movies under the stars for fans nostalgic for a classic cinema experience. Four locations in the region have also been named the best in the entire Northeast.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy