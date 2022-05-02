ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

Flood Watch issued for Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Anderson, Angelina, Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Bowie, Brazos by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Angelina; Bastrop; Bell; Blanco; Bowie; Brazos; Burleson; Burnet; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Coryell; Ellis; Falls; Fayette; Franklin; Freestone; Gillespie; Gregg; Grimes; Harrison; Hays; Henderson; Hill; Hopkins; Houston; Kaufman; Lampasas; Lee; Leon; Limestone; Llano; Madison; Marion; McLennan; Milam; Morris; Nacogdoches; Navarro; Panola; Rains; Robertson; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Travis; Trinity; Upshur; Van Zandt; Walker; Washington; Williamson; Wood TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON ANGELINA BASTROP BELL BLANCO BOWIE BRAZOS BURLESON BURNET CAMP CASS CHEROKEE CORYELL ELLIS FALLS FAYETTE FRANKLIN FREESTONE GILLESPIE GREGG GRIMES HARRISON HAYS HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS HOUSTON KAUFMAN LAMPASAS LEE LEON LIMESTONE LLANO MADISON MARION MCLENNAN MILAM MORRIS NACOGDOCHES NAVARRO PANOLA RAINS ROBERTSON RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH TITUS TRAVIS TRINITY UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WALKER WASHINGTON WILLIAMSON WOOD
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Far South Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-05 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Miami-Dade County through 715 PM EDT At 630 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Homestead General Airport, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Homestead, Homestead Miami Speedway, Homestead General Airport, The Redland, Florida City, Homestead Base, Naranja, Princeton, Royal Palm Ranger, Leisure City, Shark Valley Obs Tower, Homestead Bayfront Park, Goulds, Everglades National Park and Inlikita. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Large tornado tears through several Arkansas counties with hail the size of golf balls as storm damages homes and downs power lines

Hail the size of golf balls smashed into parts of Arkansas on Friday night, as high winds and storms ripped across the state, and tornadoes touched down around dusk. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of a large and dangerous tornado just after 7pm in Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties, KAIT8 reported.
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Eastern Teton; Southern Rocky Mountain Front A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lewis and Clark, southeastern Teton and northwestern Cascade Counties through 545 PM MDT At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southwest of Fort Shaw, or 20 miles northwest of Cascade, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fairfield, Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Simms and Sun River. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 near mile marker 295. Highway 200 between mile markers 110 and 139. Highway 287 between mile markers 21 and 28. Highway 89 between mile markers 7 and 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Caldwell, Claiborne, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central and northwestern Louisiana...and eastern Texas. Target Area: Bienville; Caldwell; Claiborne; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Winn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Grant, southeastern Red River, southeastern Union, Natchitoches, southwestern Ouachita, Sabine, northwestern Caldwell, Jackson, southeastern Claiborne, eastern Bienville, Lincoln and Winn Parishes, southern San Augustine, southeastern Angelina and Sabine Counties through 615 PM CDT At 518 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Arcadia to 14 miles southwest of Jonesboro to near Campti to near Many to near Rosevine to 10 miles northwest of Rockland. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ruston, Natchitoches, Claiborne, Grambling, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Milam, Arcadia, Many, Zwolle, Hemphill, Campti, Gibsland, Pineland, Montgomery, Browndell, Rosevine, Allen, Dubach and Choudrant. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Cumberland, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Adair; Cumberland; Metcalfe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cumberland, southeastern Metcalfe and southwestern Adair Counties through 545 PM CDT At 507 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm south of Edmonton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Metcalfe, northwestern Cumberland and southwestern Adair Counties, including the following locations... Cofer, Weed, Gradyville, Curtis, Breeding, Goodluck, Willow Shade, Chance, Beaumont and Nell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina, Sabine, San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central and northwestern Louisiana...and eastern Texas. Target Area: Angelina; Sabine; San Augustine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Grant, southeastern Red River, southeastern Union, Natchitoches, southwestern Ouachita, Sabine, northwestern Caldwell, Jackson, southeastern Claiborne, eastern Bienville, Lincoln and Winn Parishes, southern San Augustine, southeastern Angelina and Sabine Counties through 615 PM CDT At 518 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Arcadia to 14 miles southwest of Jonesboro to near Campti to near Many to near Rosevine to 10 miles northwest of Rockland. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ruston, Natchitoches, Claiborne, Grambling, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Milam, Arcadia, Many, Zwolle, Hemphill, Campti, Gibsland, Pineland, Montgomery, Browndell, Rosevine, Allen, Dubach and Choudrant. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

