ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Family escapes, cat rescued from house fire

By ADAMS NEWS
b969fm.com
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Fire Department officials say that a family escaped a house fire early Monday morning on the city’s southwest side. Investigators think that it began on the front porch and spread to the attic of the...

b969fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

FWFD investigating southwest house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a house fire on the city’s southwest side. Crews were called out around 1:45 Monday morning to the 9300 block of Silverfox Drive, right off of Timberlake Trail and south of Illinois Road. There is visible damage to the home’s front porch. WANE […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man set fire to charcoal bag inside Southgate Kroger: official

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Kroger at Southgate Plaza was evacuated Monday afternoon after fire officials said a man lit a bag of charcoal on fire in the store. The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at the grocer at 218 E. Pettit Ave. According to Capt. Adam O’Connor,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Fort Wayne, IN
Accidents
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#House Fire#Heavy Fire#Front Porch#Accident#Fwfd#Aep#Nipsco#Nce#Traa#Fwpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
Daily Voice

Driver Dies In Head-On, Two-Vehicle Crash In Colchester, Police Say

Police are investigating after a 51-year-old man died in a head-on, two-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the New London County town of Colchester on Middletown Road near Miles Standish Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to Connecticut State Police. An eastbound 2018 Subaru...
WANE-TV

Bicyclist in crash with pickup killed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 31-year-old man hit by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle on Illinois Road on Sunday night has died. Tareq H. Abdel-Khaleq succumbed to injuries he suffered in the crash Monday morning, according to the Allen County Coroner. He died from multiple blunt...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fire reported at home off South Anthony; no injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A fire was reported at a structure on Fort Wayne’s south side Sunday evening. Fire crews were called around 6 p.m. to a home in the area of Hughes Drive and South Anthony Boulevard, just west of Decatur Road/U.S. 27. Several fire engines...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fox 59

Hartford City woman killed in crash, says ISP

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — A crash in Huntington County has claimed the life of a Hartford City woman. Indiana State Police responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on State Road 3 around 6:15 p.m. Monday. One of the vehicles had flipped over, and people inside were trapped and hurt.
HARTFORD CITY, IN
WOWO News

Multiple Injuries Reported In Sunday Night Multi-Vehicle Accident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Several people are in the hospital after a crash involving three cars and a motorcycle Sunday night in Fort Wayne. According to a report from Fort Wayne Police, it was shortly after 7 P.M. when they received a call about the crash on West Washington Center Road and West Street. Officials believe the motorcycle was driving on Washington Center and slowed for traffic near West Street when a car did not slow down and rear-ended it which forced the cycle into lanes with oncoming traffic where it hit a car. An SUV was later involved in the crash as well.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Crash In Northcrest Shopping Center Injures Adult Male

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A crash in the Northcrest Shopping Center Tuesday morning has left one man injured. Fort Wayne Police received a call about a grey passenger car that crashed into a tree in the Northcrest Shopping Center shortly after 6 o’clock Tuesday morning. When they arrived, police found an adult male was located in the driver’s seat pinned in the vehicle with airbags deployed. The driver appeared injured and was extracted by the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The subject was transported to a local hospital by Three Rivers Ambulance Authority with non-life threatening injuries. Once at the hospital, the subject was downgraded to life-threatening condition by a Physician. Police believe speed and alcohol may be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy