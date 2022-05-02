Camp Cope’s show in Syracuse, NY Jul 09, 2022 – presale passcode

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Rock Voices, a new kind of community choir, coming to Syracuse for first time

If you’ve ever wanted to perform your favorite rock songs on stage, there’s a new kind of community choir for you. Rock Voices, an adult no-audition community choir that only sings rock music, is coming to Syracuse for the first time this month. The group will begin rehearsals for a show of all Beatles songs on Wednesday, May 18, at 7 p.m. at the May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society (not affiliated) at 3800 E Genesee St.
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY drive-in movie theaters open for 2022 season: See list of locations

In a sure sign that summer is on the way, drive-in movie theaters in Upstate New York are officially open for the 2022 season. More than 20 drive-ins near cities like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany will be showing movies under the stars for fans nostalgic for a classic cinema experience. Four locations in the region have also been named the best in the entire Northeast.
Syracuse.com

Mother’s Day events, Crawfish Fest, vinyl fair: 11 things to do this weekend

Sunday is Mother’s Day, so clear your schedule for some quality time with the mother figures in your life. There’s plenty to do, like picnicking between the apple trees in LaFayette, touring the Sycamore Hill Gardens, running a family 5K or strolling through Smith Woods in Trumansburg. There’s also “Dear Momma,” a Mother’s Day R&B concert at the Landmark Theatre on Saturday, and a bunch of theater productions to attend. There’s also Crawfish Fest in Syracuse’s Clinton Square (see our story for all the deets), a vinyl fair in Ithaca, an Indigenous music and poetry fundraiser at South Cider Hill, flower sketching, pottery glazing, Celtic-Americana roots music and more.
Syracuse.com

Vroom vroom: American High seeks cars for next movie filming in Syracuse

Cameras are ready to roll for American High’s 14th movie in the Syracuse area, and the Liverpool-based film company is looking for help from the Central New York community. The production team is asking local residents to submit cars for use in the upcoming feature film “Miguel Wants to Fight.” The company would pay owners to rent their vehicles while filming from May 23 to June 24. Producers are specifically looking for:
