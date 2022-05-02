Camp Cope’s show in Syracuse, NY Jul 09, 2022 – presale passcode

Sunday is Mother’s Day, so clear your schedule for some quality time with the mother figures in your life. There’s plenty to do, like picnicking between the apple trees in LaFayette, touring the Sycamore Hill Gardens, running a family 5K or strolling through Smith Woods in Trumansburg. There’s also “Dear Momma,” a Mother’s Day R&B concert at the Landmark Theatre on Saturday, and a bunch of theater productions to attend. There’s also Crawfish Fest in Syracuse’s Clinton Square (see our story for all the deets), a vinyl fair in Ithaca, an Indigenous music and poetry fundraiser at South Cider Hill, flower sketching, pottery glazing, Celtic-Americana roots music and more.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO