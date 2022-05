Earlier this month a photo revealing legendary Al Pacino's Shrek phone case went viral delighting fans around the world and now Shrek himself Mike Myers is weighing in. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, guest host Mike Birbiglia — Kimmel himself is out having come down with COVID — presented Myers with one of the Shrek phone cases and showed him the photo of Pacino with the case. It prompted Myers to tell the story about how he once met Pacino and it's a story that reveals just how funny Pacino is — and why that Shrek phone case is a perfect fit.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO