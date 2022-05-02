ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals reveal jersey numbers for free-agent signings

By Chris Roling
 3 days ago
While Cincinnati Bengals fans have been distracted with the happenings around the 2022 NFL draft, it seems the team finally slipped an item of note onto the team’s website:

The all-important jersey numbers for the big free-agent signings, of course.

Those big signings being offensive linemen Alex Cappa, La’el Collins and Ted Karras, plus tight end Hayden Hurst. As Joe Goodberry pointed out on Twitter, the team’s official website now lists jersey numbers for all four players.

This, just after fans got to quickly find out that first-round draft pick Dax Hill would wear the No. 23 in honor of Michael Jordan considering No. 30, which he wore in college, happens to belong to Jessie Bates.

The numbers:

Cincy Jungle

Bengals 2022 NFL Draft grades roundup

The always accurate and never premature NFL Draft grades for the class of 2022 are out around the internet, and the Cincinnati Bengals appear to be hanging onto a 3.0 GPA. It was a much different Draft compared to the last two years when Cincinnati was picking at the top of the order. With just six picks, Duke Tobin and Co. sought to improve the depth of the secondary while also getting younger in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
CINCINNATI, OH
