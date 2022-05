If you ask the students in Lakeland what a vocational trade is, most likely they would have no idea what you are talking about. Students feel that the internet is the only way to obtain a future. This is a blatant lie. The internet is more trouble than good. Social media sites are having more problems recently with sensoring and lies. Social media is not personal and offers nothing financially for entrepreneurs. It is a gossip line and a waste of time.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO