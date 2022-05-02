ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ric Parnell, Spinal Tap Drummer ‘Mick Shrimpton,’ Dead at 70

By Corey Irwin
 4 days ago
Ric Parnell, the English musician best known for playing drummer Mick Shrimpton in This Is Spinal Tap, has died at the age of 70. The rocker bounced around groups early in his career, before latching on with prog-rock band Atomic Rooster in 1970. He stayed with the group until ‘74, playing...

‘Iron Chef’ Returns With New Episodes on Netflix

The gold standard of cooking competition shows is returning with a brand new season on Netflix. After lying dormant for a few years, Iron Chef is now back as Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend. Alton Brown returns as the host from the previous American version of the series, which started life as a very popular Japanese show on Fuji TV and then got imported to the U.S. by the Food Network in the 1990s.
40 Years Ago: Metallica’s Five-Piece Lineup Plays Their Only Show

On Friday, April 23, 1982, a metal bill capped by J. P. Fires, Leatherwolf and Riptide played the newly-opened Concert Factory, a short-lived Costa Mesa venue that had replaced storied California punk club Cuckoo's Nest. An old flyer advertises Switzerland’s Krokus headlining, though apparently that didn't happen. But that show is still questioned and speculated on today, not so much for Krokus’ absence, as for the one-time appearance of a Los Angeles quintet billing themselves as Metallica.
Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
Robert Plant Claims Classic Pose Came From Fear of Missing Notes

Robert Plant claimed that one of his classic onstage poses came about because he was afraid of missing notes while singing. The Led Zeppelin legend made the lighthearted comment in the latest episode of his Digging Deep podcast, which explores his 2005 song “All the King’s Horses.”. When...
Watch Nine Inch Nails Cover Two David Bowie Songs at Tour Opener

Nine Inch Nails played their first live show in more than three years last night, kicking off a tour at the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, N.C. The concert featured many of their classics, plus back-to-back performances of two David Bowie songs which you can watch below, "I'm Afraid of Americans" and "Fashion."
Flea ‘Didn’t See a Lot’ of Rick Rubin During RHCP Sessions

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea said he’d barely had any direct contact with producer Rick Rubin while they worked on the band's latest album, Unlimited Love. The bassist’s comments were published soon after Geezer Butler expressed dissatisfaction with Rubin’s famously eccentric approach to producing Black Sabbath’s final album, 13, calling it “ridiculous” and “mad.”
Music
Red Hot Chili Peppers Honor Taylor Hawkins During Festival Set

Red Hot Chili Peppers honored Taylor Hawkins at the conclusion of their set at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Sunday night (May 1). After closing their performance with a rendition of “By the Way,” drummer Chad Smith -- whose drum kit was emblazoned with "Taylor" -- grabbed the mic to remember his departed friend.
