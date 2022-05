New York and Los Angeles. Two of the biggest and most famous sports cities in the world. And now, for the first time, the biggest pillars of the baseball world. Heading into Tuesday, the Yankees and Mets own the top two spots in the AL and NL East, while out West, the Angels and Dodgers are leading their divisions. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, this is the first time in MLB history that all four New York and Los Angeles teams have led their respective divisions more than one game into the season.

