(CBS4) – Auto thefts across the state are showing no signs of slowing down, according to the latest report from the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority. A look at the first quarter of 2022 shows nearly 100 vehicles are stolen every day from the Denver metro area. Tony Leyba had his truck stolen within minutes of arriving at work in Denver. “Got out of the truck, went in … came back out and my truck was gone,” he told CBS4. Sarah Shroeder had her red sedan taken from in front of her home. “My vehicle was stolen from my driveway,” she said. And Kristie Collier had...

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO