Kankakee, IL

Construction Reduces I-55 To One Lane Over Kankakee River Plus I-80 Bridge Inspection Work

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction on I-55 between Lorenzo Rd and River Road will reduce I-55 to one lane in each direction. Beginning today, May 2nd, construction work on...

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Crews begin work on $12.9 million in construction projects in McHenry County

Transportation officials said that crews have begun work on $12.9 million in road construction projects in McHenry County that will be finished by early fall. The projects include intersection safety improvements and roadway paving, according to McHenry County Division of Transportation Public Information Officer Christopher Grask. Crews will be installing...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
Eagle 102.3

Rock Slide Clean Up Continues on Illinois Train Tracks

Work continues to clean up a rock slide that occurred last week on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River between the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge and the Dubuque railroad bridge. The rock slide occurred last Wednesday and required BNSF Railway to move traffic off one of the main tracks due to...
DUBUQUE, IA
CBS Chicago

Tornadoes touched down in Oak Brook; DuPage, Will counties among others

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe weather caused damage in parts of the Chicago area Saturday night. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Oak Brook, Illinois, Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed. Video from the Oak Brook Park District Recreation Center shows the tornado sweeping through the parking lot. The tornado touched for about three minutes down near the Hilton hotel and Willow Crest Golf Club with winds of 75 mph and a path length of approximately 1.9 miles with a maximum width of 60 yards before ending in Central Park Oak Brook. The storm left snapped tree branches and a few uprooted trees. One building also lost part of its roof. A bathroom shack at the Hilton hotel was also damaged as high school students arrived for prom. An additional tornado also touched down near Timberlane in Boone County, west of McHenry. Severe storms Saturday left more than 900 ComEd customers without power. According to the company, 35 outages left 930 of its more than 4 million customers without power as of 6 p.m. Saturday. Despite the storms, no injuries were reported. 
OAK BROOK, IL
Chicago Defender

Public Notice: NORTHEAST ILLINOIS REGIONAL COMMUTER RAILROAD CORPORATION D/B/A METRA

METRA LETTERS OF INTEREST AND QUALIFICATIONS (LIQ) NO. 97294. Metra will not be accepting sealed hardcopy proposals at its office located at 547 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60661. In lieu of hardcopy sealed proposals, an electronic version of all proposal packages (signed agreement and exhibits, technical proposal, etc.) shall be received via email only by Toyla Rice, Senior Contracting Agent, at trice@metrarr.com at or before 4:00 p.m. local prevailing time by the date listed below.
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

Police: Rollover crash on I-57, traffic down to one lane

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police and EMS Units are on scene of a rollover crash on I-57. Police say traffic is down to one lane on I-57 southbound at milepost 237. Anyone traveling in the area is advised to slow down and drive with caution.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

