Eagles miss out on Tyrann Mathieu as veteran safety is expected to sign with Saints

The Eagles’ attempt at adding all-world safety Tyrann Mathieu was all for naught, as the former LSU All-American is signing with his hometown Saints.

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints aggressively revisited their pursuit of the New Orleans native and Tigers star.

A two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection who has logged 26 career interceptions, 76 passes defended, 610 tackles, and 10 sacks in nine seasons for the Chiefs, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals, who selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft.