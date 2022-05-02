ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Police Searching for Suspects Who Stole ATM Machines From Bodegas and Eateries in Woodside, Astoria and Flushing

Brooklyn Post
Brooklyn Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iwanq_0fQWB4oY00
Police released images Friday of at least two suspects wanted for burglarizing five small businesses throughout Queens and Brooklyn earlier this year. (Photos: NYPD)

Police released images Friday of at least two suspects wanted for stealing ATM machines from bodegas and eateries throughout Queens and Brooklyn earlier this year.

The alleged thieves hit eateries in Woodside and Astoria, as well as a grocery store in Flushing. A restaurant and a deli in Brooklyn was also raided by the suspects who made off with at least $16,700 in cash total. The crime spree took place during the months of February and March, according to police.

In each incident, one of the suspects stole an ATM machine from the targeted premises using a hand truck. It is not known how much cash was inside each ATM machine.

In some cases, the assailants used a Chevy Tahoe SUV or a Chrysler minivan as a getaway vehicle.

The first burglary allegedly took place in Woodside on Feb. 8 at around 7 p.m. when one of the thieves stole an ATM machine from Espinal Deli, located at 57-19 Northern Blvd., and an undetermined amount of cash from the cash register. He then fled the location in a Chevy Tahoe.

Eight days later, on Feb. 16 at around 4 a.m., one of the suspects raided Parkway Express Deli and Grill, located at 7502 3rd Ave, in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, and removed an ATM machine. The perpetrator also took a cash register containing $4,500 in cash and swiped $500 from a lottery cash register. He then fled the location in a Chevy Tahoe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242H1x_0fQWB4oY00
Coffee Pot, located at 31-03 30 Ave. in Astoria. (GMaps)

The crime spree continued on March 9 at around 5:20 a.m. when the suspects burglarized Coffee Pot, located at 31-03 30 Ave. in Astoria. They took an ATM machine before fleeing the location in a silver-colored Chrysler minivan.

Three days later, at around 3:50 a.m., the suspects stole an ATM machine, $8,200 dollars in cash and six cartons of cigarettes from Paul’s Market, located at 39-21 192 St. in Flushing. They then fled the scene in a Silver Chrysler Minivan.

The latest burglary took place on March 31 at around 3:30 a.m. when one of the suspects stole an ATM machine as well as $3,500 dollars in cash from Omonia Restaurant, located at 7612 3rd Ave. in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. The suspect then fled the location in a vehicle driven by the other suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VzRzz_0fQWB4oY00
Images from the March 9 incident, at 31-03 30 Ave. in Astoria (Photos: NYPD)

Comments / 1

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Flushing, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Astoria, NY
City
Woodside, NY
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

New York Man Claims $10 Million Lottery Prize

A New York man has claimed a $10,000,000 lottery prize.Ermilo Gatica, of Manhattan, claimed a top prize in the New York Lottery's Black Titanium scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Friday, April 29.He chose to receive his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,122,400 after required withh…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atm Machines#Bodegas And Eateries#Chevy#Chrysler#Grill
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Brooklyn Post

Brooklyn Post

Brooklyn, NY
386
Followers
210
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Brooklyn Post

 http://www.brooklynpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy