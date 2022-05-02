Police Searching for Suspects Who Stole ATM Machines From Bodegas and Eateries in Woodside, Astoria and Flushing

Police released images Friday of at least two suspects wanted for burglarizing five small businesses throughout Queens and Brooklyn earlier this year. (Photos: NYPD)

Police released images Friday of at least two suspects wanted for stealing ATM machines from bodegas and eateries throughout Queens and Brooklyn earlier this year.

The alleged thieves hit eateries in Woodside and Astoria, as well as a grocery store in Flushing. A restaurant and a deli in Brooklyn was also raided by the suspects who made off with at least $16,700 in cash total. The crime spree took place during the months of February and March, according to police.

In each incident, one of the suspects stole an ATM machine from the targeted premises using a hand truck. It is not known how much cash was inside each ATM machine.

In some cases, the assailants used a Chevy Tahoe SUV or a Chrysler minivan as a getaway vehicle.

The first burglary allegedly took place in Woodside on Feb. 8 at around 7 p.m. when one of the thieves stole an ATM machine from Espinal Deli, located at 57-19 Northern Blvd., and an undetermined amount of cash from the cash register. He then fled the location in a Chevy Tahoe.

Eight days later, on Feb. 16 at around 4 a.m., one of the suspects raided Parkway Express Deli and Grill, located at 7502 3rd Ave, in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, and removed an ATM machine. The perpetrator also took a cash register containing $4,500 in cash and swiped $500 from a lottery cash register. He then fled the location in a Chevy Tahoe.

The crime spree continued on March 9 at around 5:20 a.m. when the suspects burglarized Coffee Pot, located at 31-03 30 Ave. in Astoria. They took an ATM machine before fleeing the location in a silver-colored Chrysler minivan.

Three days later, at around 3:50 a.m., the suspects stole an ATM machine, $8,200 dollars in cash and six cartons of cigarettes from Paul’s Market, located at 39-21 192 St. in Flushing. They then fled the scene in a Silver Chrysler Minivan.

The latest burglary took place on March 31 at around 3:30 a.m. when one of the suspects stole an ATM machine as well as $3,500 dollars in cash from Omonia Restaurant, located at 7612 3rd Ave. in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. The suspect then fled the location in a vehicle driven by the other suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.