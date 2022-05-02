3rd Street Market Hall adds hot dog and sausage vendor Dawg City, open now

Camping options in Wisconsin are plentiful. There are literally 6,000 unique campsites in the Wisconsin State Park System, plus private camping zones, rentals (like VRBO) and more. Seasoned outdoorsy types looking to unplug and die-hard RV fans alike can find a spot. The key is planning ahead so you know what you’re signing up for—and you do have to sign up because campsite reservations are almost always required. The busy season for camping in Wisconsin is Memorial Day through Labor Day. Some parks are open year-round, so if you want to ensure you don’t run into many other people, try snagging a campsite in April or October or pick a more secluded area. No matter where you go, be sure to pack swimsuits and sturdy hiking boots.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO