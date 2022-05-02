ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Catching a wave: Sandboarding is booming at Colorado's legendary dunes

By Seth Boster seth.boster@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago

MOSCA — About five years ago, Amy Raney came home from her 9-to-5 in Albuquerque and asked her husband a question.

"Do you ever feel like you're not living the life you're supposed to live?"

In a matter of months, the house in the city was sold and the couple moved into a tiny home in the next state over, an off-the-grid abode along a mesa overlooking the San Luis Valley.

Raney knew the southern Colorado valley as a place of "energy" and "mysticism." The mountains, streams, hot springs, dark skies and curiosities ranging from an alligator park to a UFO campground represented a colorful range of possibilities. But for work, Raney wasn't sure what the future held.

Sandboarding?

"Never in my wildest dreams," Raney says. "I guess the universe had other ideas!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lsypJ_0fQW827G00
Amy Raney surfs down another sand dune Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve outside Mosca, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Here she is now, in all of her exuberance at a little shop in little Blanca, just east of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. Raney rents specialized boards and sleds for unforgettable summer afternoons — for a one-of-a-kind experience gliding down some of North America's biggest dunes, towering more than 740 feet in a field sprawling 30 square miles.

One might opt to stay on foot through this legendary landscape sculpted by wind, water and deep time. Or one might opt to take the fast track down on one of those boards, 3/8-inch slabs of wood with a waxed-up formica laminate for optimum velocity.

"This is a unique thing that lends itself to a little bit more adventure," says Katherine Faz, chief of interpretation and visitor services at the park. "Waxing up your board, finding a spot to try it out, and then lugging it back up the hill. Doing that is exhilarating for visitors."

She's observed more doing it in recent years, in line with the park's increased visitation. The 602,613 tallied in 2021 was a record.

"They see images, they see videos," Faz says. "It's a unique thing in a unique place, so I think the more that people are coming, the more they are going to be trying it out."

Raney's business attests to the rising popularity. She says she's tracked a 125% growth in revenue over the past two years, largely thanks to populations from Colorado Springs and Pueblo driving by the shop on U.S. 160.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZXQG_0fQW827G00
D. J. Hendershot rides her sandboard down a sand dune Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve outside Mosca, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

They pick out their board — six different types with different shapes and sizes and names like Kestrel, Sidewinder and Sand Storm — and Raney gives them a brief rundown. She provides tips.

Look for the darker sand, the less mineral-packed that's more rideable, she says. Any snowboarding or surfing experience? she asks. Surfers will feel the sand dispersing like water, she says, while snowboarders' skills somewhat transfer. However, the key is to lean back rather than forward as in snowboarding — letting the board's backfin carve the sand. "Do your modified Warrior II," says Raney, a yoga instructor.

And last: "Send it!"

That's what Raney implores now at the dunes. She’s ventured to a windy ridge alongside a couple of goggled, masked, desert bandit-looking associates. "Send it, girl!" Raney shouts to D.J. Hendershot.

"It's one of those things you gotta tack onto the list in Colorado," Hendershot says at the bottom of the run. "Like, you can't not do it."

Plus, says companion David Rose: "The views are amazing."

The big sky above, the creek below, the surrounding forest and 14,000-foot peaks — the visuals are, indeed, one thing, says the man considered to be America's preeminent sandboarding pioneer. The Great Sand Dunes are one of 154 swooping fields around the world that Lon Beale has ridden.

One visit, "the top of the dunes were snow-capped," he recalls from his home in Southern California, "and there was enough spring runoff for the creek, so you could ride from snow, to sand, to water in one run. That was pretty interesting."

Beale calls the Great Sand Dunes the U.S.'s most popular venue for the sport. He counts his stomping grounds second: Oregon's Sand Master Park, said to be the world's only private parcel committed to sandboarding. He opened the park in 2000, almost a decade after garnering a reputation for inventing and widely distributing the first boards built for sand.

Beale remembers first popping up a rental shop.

"It was kind of like, 'let's see if anybody has any interest in this,'" he says. "The boards were rented out within the first 30 minutes. So we brought more boards up, and same situation. They were just flying out of there. One hundred boards, and most days we rented them all out sometime before noon."

In the San Luis Valley today, Raney's is among stores renting Beale's boards. Beale hears the trend continuing: "Vendors are telling me, They're all gone, we need more boards," he says.

He credits the interest to America's historical fascination with board sports.

Atop stubborn sheets of cardboard and metal, Beale was more or less crawling down the dunes of California's Death Valley as a kid in the 1970s. That was between the dawns of surfing, skateboarding and snowboarding in this country. With a faster, more capable board, Beale predicted sand could be just as attractive, if not more.

He foresaw added bonuses: sandboarding as more accessible. With a soft surface much more forgiving than oceans and concrete, he foresaw a larger demographic (he’s seen as young as 2 and old as 84 at his park). As in snowboarding, there were no trees to navigate — and there also wasn't the cost of a lift ticket.

The boarding revolution turns on. Just look at longboarding and paddleboarding today, Beale says. In recent years, 25,000 annual visitors have been reported at Sand Master Park, some of whom are competitors practicing tricks similar to those seen by snowboarders.

"I imagine at some point, it isn't unrealistic to think it could end up in the Olympics," Beale says.

That would thrill Raney. For now, she's doing her part to bring exposure to the sport. She's flying a flag outside her shop in a drive-by town mostly void of commerce.

In an economically depressed valley, Raney sees sandboarding as a driver that could be marketed more — a recreation offering that no other Colorado locale can offer. Plus, Raney says, it's always worth returning for the bowls and contours that change with the dunes themselves season to season, according to Mother Nature's sculpting.

"Always changing and shifting,” Raney says. “Just like the rest of us in life.”

She's glad she made that change about five years ago, leaving the city to discover this sensation at the dunes.

Whatever that sensation is, she doesn't tell customers.

"That's the part I don't talk about," she says. "That's the part for them to figure out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bwkag_0fQW827G00
Amy Raney, the owner of SpinDrift SandBoard Rentals in Blanca, is all smiles after climbing the dunes for another ride on her sandboard with her dog Bella Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve outside Mosca, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Mesa, CO
City
Blanca, CO
City
Mosca, CO
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Dunes
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Legendary Elk Beheaded in Rocky Mountains; Vowed to ‘Return to the Earth'

Officials said a legendary elk in northern Colorado's Rocky Mountain Nature Reserve had its head and antlers removed after it died. The "majestic" bull elk, dubbed "Kahuna," "Bruno," or "Big Thirds," was a popular tourist attraction within the natural forest, thanks to his huge, unique antlers, which made him a desirable target for photographers.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
natureworldnews.com

Strange Cloud Patterns Above Alaska Have Sparked a Flurry of Conspiracies

Near Lazy Mountain, Alaska, a fog of mystery prompted social media conspiracy theories on Thursday. A macabre rising sliver of a cloud with finger-like trails has been explained as a meteor, Russian missile, plane disaster, and UFO. Alaska State Troopers stated that a rescue team assigned to look for a...
ALASKA STATE
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

500 homes evacuated in northern Colorado Springs from fire caused by illegal work

Northern Colorado Springs got a scare Friday when 500 homes were evacuated in the wake of the Silver Charm fire, which was caused by allegedly illegal construction work. Smoke was visible near Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. "Heavy fire in heavy fuels," fire officials said. As of 6:30 p.m., the Silver Charm fire had burned 17 acres and was 75% contained.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
Hot 104.7

Look Out North Dakota & Minnesota, A Blizzard is Headed Your Way

Just in time for the spring flowers to make their appearance and make that first pass through your lawn and garden, we still have the unwelcome reminder of winter. It's mid-April for cryn-out-loud. Yep, this must be the upper plains. Specifically, North Dakota! They will be the unlucky ones this...
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy