I noticed that our neighbors up north are getting a new brunch place and I got to thinking...that is something, in my opinion, we don't have enough of. Lubbock is getting a Snooze an A.M. Eatery and I am here for it! Anytime I go to San Antonio, which is often, my family knows we are eating Snooze breakfast almost every morning we are there. Did you see the picture of my food? Enough said.

1 DAY AGO