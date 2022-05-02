Atlanta Falcons to release veteran running back Mike Davis

The Atlanta Falcons are set to release veteran running back Mike Davis in a move that will save the team $2.5 million against the salary cap, according to reports on Monday.

Davis, 29, rushed for 503 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games (eight starts) for the Falcons in 2021. He also caught 44 passes for 259 yards and a score.

Davis has rushed for 2,034 yards and 14 TDs in 79 games (30 starts) for five different teams. He started his career with the San Francisco 49ers after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.

–Field Level Media

