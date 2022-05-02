ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Falcons to release veteran running back Mike Davis

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vfml_0fQVvC4w00

The Atlanta Falcons are set to release veteran running back Mike Davis in a move that will save the team $2.5 million against the salary cap, according to reports on Monday.

Davis, 29, rushed for 503 yards and three touchdowns in 17 games (eight starts) for the Falcons in 2021. He also caught 44 passes for 259 yards and a score.

Davis has rushed for 2,034 yards and 14 TDs in 79 games (30 starts) for five different teams. He started his career with the San Francisco 49ers after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

RGIII is planning a return to the NFL, eyeing deal with Cowboys or Bears

Robert Griffin III revealed that he has received calls from NFL executives after running a 4.48-second 40 yard dash during the “Run Rich Run” charity event. One of the highlights of the NFL Draft is the “Run Rich Run” charity event that benefits St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III joined other ex-football players in running the 40-yard dash, and he actually clocked in at 4.48 seconds!
NFL
FOX Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs take top five spots of first round

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, and that, of course, means it’s time to look to next April and the 2023 Draft. Obviously, projecting a draft one year in advance is a fool’s errand, but a year ago, I did this exercise for the 2022 Draft, and I got four of the top 10 correct and hit on 10 of 32 first-rounders.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks 'riding' Drew Lock, have no interest in Baker Mayfield

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to embattled Cleveland Browns signal caller Baker Mayfield ever since they stunningly traded star quarterback Russell Wilson earlier in the offseason. For head coach Pete Carroll and Co., this seemed to make a lot of sense. Mayfield would come cheap in terms of compensation...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Ravens#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Re-sign Safety Charles Washington; Add 12 Undrafted Free Agents

Two days after the end of the draft, it was a busy Monday for the Cardinals. In addition to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins being suspended by the NFL for the first six games of the regular season, the team:. Re-signed unrestricted free-agent safety Charles Washington to a 1-year contract;. Received...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Yardbarker

Damontae Kazee's Agent Confirms Signing With Steelers

The five-year veteran comes to Pittsburgh after spending last season with the Dallas Cowboys. The four years prior, he started 34 of 52 games played for the Atlanta Falcons after being their fifth-round pick in 2017. The 28-year-old has 12 career interceptions, seven forced fumbles and 17 pass deflections throughout...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Browns not expected to move QB Baker Mayfield before June?

The Cleveland Browns now have star quarterback Deshaun Watson atop the depth chart and are still looking to trade former starter Baker Mayfield and the $18.858 million of fully guaranteed salary for 2022 attached to his contract. Thus far, the Browns have clearly found no interested parties, and ESPN's Dianna...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Seahawks Re-Sign S Josh Jones

Elevated to the active roster in each of the team's final four games last season, Jones left a strong impression on Seattle before heading back to the open market this spring. He started one of those four games—the Seahawks' regular-season finale versus the Cardinals—and racked up 10 tackles and a pass breakup in the 38-30 victory.
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

54K+
Followers
44K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy