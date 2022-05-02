Benevilla hosts free community baby shower

The Benevilla Family Resource Center program is hosting a free Community Baby Shower Thursday May 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Peoria Rio Vista Recreation Center, 8866 W. Thunderbird Road.

The event is for expectant moms and moms with babies 6 months and younger plus one guest. Admission is free but capacity is limited to the first 200 people.

There will be shower gifts, prizes and free refreshments.

The FRC team will be available with community resources and educational information for the parents. They will also be distributing free size two diapers while supplies last.

“It is disheartening to see so many young families still struggling right now due to the pandemic. It is our goal to provide expectant and young moms fun and stress-free access to information and services helping them prepare their children for success in school and in life,” Family Support Coordinator Emma Celaya said.

The Family Resource Center has been a Benevilla program since 2009 when Benevilla received a grant from First Things First, the state board, funded by the tobacco tax, which promotes early childhood development and health. FRC offers free, bilingual services and programs serving area families raising children 0 to 5 years old throughout NW Maricopa County area at convenient community sites. Resource specialists link parents to community services, answer questions, and help complete applications for AHCCCS and DES.

FRC brings important services to the community. Family educators host interactive workshops coaching parents on helpful strategies and techniques focused on child development and family issues. Other parent-child interactive classes and events help raise parent awareness of the importance of early childhood experiences to healthy development through play, songs, and movement. The Family Resource Center’s Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Kinship Caregiver Program offers support and education to this unique group of second-time parents.

For more information about current Benevilla Family Resource Center activities or the available programs, contact the Family Resource Center at 623-207-6016 or visit benevilla.org/family-resource-center/ .

For more information on services, volunteer opportunities, to take a tour or make a donation to Benevilla, call 623-584-4999 or visit www.benevilla.org .