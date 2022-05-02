ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Lawrence marries actress Samantha Cope

By Caroline Blair
 3 days ago

Joey Lawrence wed fiancé Samantha Cope at an outdoor ceremony at Temecula Creek Inn in Temecula, Calif., on Sunday.

“It just feels so right,” Lawrence, 46, told People . “Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it’s worth it.”

The lovebirds wed in front of close family and friends in California.
The newlyweds matched in shades of white. Coupe, 34, stunned in a Wtoo by Watters gown with floral designs and tulle. Lawrence went with an ASOS cream suit, a white tie, and white sneakers.

Lawrence accessorized his cream suit with a pair of casual white sneakers.
“When you meet the right person, if you’re lucky enough, it cuts to the chase so quick,” Lawrence told the outlet. “I have somebody who is like-minded and has the same love language and we communicate the same way. That’s super important. And I am so thankful.”

The pair tied the knot in front of close family and friends, including Lawrence’s brothers, Matt and Andy.

Page Six broke that the “Blossom” actor and the “Insecure” actress got engaged in August 2021.

Lawrence previously gushed about his engagement to Page Six.
“When you least expect it, obviously, is like when it usually works right in between all the plans that we make,” Joey told us at the time.

“And I just met the most amazing person ever. Like your best friend and that person you really do share pretty much everything in common with.”

“I just met the most amazing person ever,” Lawrence told us last August.
Joey added that he hopes to “grow old with [his] best pal.”

The “Melissa & Joey” star filed for divorce from Chandie Yawn-Nelson after 15 years of marriage in July 2020.

Their divorce was finalized in a February 2022 private settlement agreement. The exes share joint legal custody of daughters Charleston, 15, and Liberty, 11.

