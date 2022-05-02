ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Social media reacts to the retirement of C. Vivian Stringer as Rutgers women’s basketball head coach

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

The level of recognition for C. Vivian Stringer and her legendary career as a college basketball coach is staggering, a point underscored this weekend with the news that the Rutgers women’s basketball head coach is retiring.

Stringer announced her retirement from the game on Saturday morning and within minutes, tributes attesting to her impact on and off the court began to pour in.

Prominent names in sports and politics celebrated her coaching career and wished her well on the next stage of her life’s journey.

She retires with 1,055 wins. Her time at Rutgers was the longest of her storied career. Her legacy at Rutgers will include turning the program into a national title contender on a regular basis.

Rutgers, under the watch of Stringer, became a destination location in women’s college basketball. Now, they will have a national search for her replacement.

Four times she led Rutgers to the Final Four and three times they were Big East regular-season champions. In 2014, prior to their first season in the Big Ten, they won the WNIT.

Three times since joining the Big Ten the Scarlet Knights have made the NCAA Tournament.

As part of the celebration of her retirement, Rutgers announced that all basketball games at Jersey Mike’s Arena will be played at C. Vivian Stringer Court.

Check out some of the heartfelt emotional posts to the news that C. Vivian Stringer has announced her retirement.

