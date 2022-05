Investors are hoping for a stock market recovery in May after a disastrous April, but more bad news might be on the horizon. It's important for investors to keep an informed view of current market and economic conditions. Analysis of the current market drivers in historical context provides a clear picture of what's going on right now -- and when it might change in the future. Keep this information in mind as you manage your investment portfolio for long-term growth.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO