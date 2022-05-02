ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rattlesnake handler dies ‘doing what he loved’ after being bitten during Texas show

By Mike Stunson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

A veteran rattlesnake handler died on Saturday, April 30, hours after a snake bit him during a show, Texas officials say.

Eugene De Leon Sr. was bitten on the shoulder during the Rattlesnake Roundup event in Freer , police told KII-TV. He was flown to a Corpus Christi hospital, where he died, police told the station.

Organizers of the Kendall County Fair Association say De Leon died “doing what he loved, being with the rattlesnakes.”

Rattlesnake Roundup is put on by the Freer Chamber of Commerce , which mourned De Leon’s death in a post on Facebook.

“The love and dedication he displayed for his community was witnessed everyday from being a member of the Freer Vol. Fire Department to being a call away for local residents to assist with removing snakes from their property,” the chamber of commerce said. “He was always ready to help. We will never forget his excitement during Roundup time, from doing interviews with television stations to appearing on televised wildlife shows, he did it all.”

His sister said De Leon “ had a passion for snake handling ” and handled rattlers for “many years.”

“He was well loved by those who knew him,” added U.S. Congress candidate Sandra Whitten . “My family and I enjoy watching him handle these deadly snakes with ease, almost like he was simply dancing with them. He had a smile on his face and clearly joy in his heart.”

Freer is in southern Texas about 110 miles south of San Antonio.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Freer, TX
City
De Leon, TX
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Rattlesnakes#Snake#Kii Tv#Corpus Christi Hospital#The Freer Vol#U S Congress
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
937
Followers
240
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy