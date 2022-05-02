ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming of Age

Sawyer Edwards, 15, becomes the youngest player to win on the Calhoun County Golf Tour, only player under par in Oxford City Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOYg1_0fQVkK2700
Oxford City Championship winner Sawyer Edwards sets up for what he called “probably the best shot I’ve hit in my life” on 13 to keep his round going.

By Al Muskewitz

OXFORD — Sawyer Edwards isn’t even old enough to drive by himself, but he sure knows how to drive it around the golf course.

The White Plains sophomore became the youngest player to win on the Calhoun County Golf Tour when he overcame a balky Sunday start to win the Oxford City Championship at Cider Ridge Golf Club.

Edwards shot a final-round 75 for a 36-hole total 141 that was three shots better than runner-up Ty Cole, 31 years his senior. Edwards turns 16 on May 10, the final day of the state high school championship he is expected to be a contender for. He’s 15 years, 356 days old.

“I didn’t even know that, to be honest with you; I had no clue,” he said. “I figured (Jacob) LeCroy won when he was 15 or 16. I didn’t know. I just need to keep working.”

The win represents a significant milestone in the player’s career. He’s already beaten all the kids in the county as the youngest medalist in this year’s Calhoun County High School Tournament and now he has beaten the best men.

“That is cool,” he said.

Edwards entered the day tied for the lead with Landon Straub after an impressive 6-under 66 on Saturday, but got off to a slow start. He three-putted each of his first two holes and bogeyed three of his first four.

After that, he stuck to a piece of advice he heard from a college coach a couple weeks ago — fat, fat, two; hit the fat part of the fairway, the fat part of the green and two-putt. He played the rest of the round in even par.

“I told myself I needed to get back to 1-over on the front nine,” Edwards said. “I birdied 5 and thought I could birdie 9 and I didn’t, so I just kept trying to keep going making a bunch of pars. I really thought a birdie would come, but it actually didn’t.”

The round turned for him on 9 when playing partners Straub and Jake Goggans had trouble off the tee and made 7s and steady Sawyer moved to the top of the leaderboard. The lead grew when Straub bogeyed 10 and 11 as well.

“I was hitting it good until 9 and then I kind of lost it for a second, made a few mistakes and never recovered,” Straub said. “And I couldn’t make a putt. I was hitting a bunch of putts that looked like they were going in, but none of them went in.”

Edwards kept his round going with what he called “probably the best shot I’ve hit in my life.” He guessed he was about 115 yards out on 13, down in the hollow where the cart path curls back to the 14 tee. He opened up a 50-degree wedge, hit it over the trees to the back of the green and spun it back to within eight feet of the cup.

He made par to maintain his lead and drove on to the rest of the round.

NOTES: It was a difficult scoring day. Nobody in the Championship A flight posted a better round Sunday than they had the day before and only four players in the top three flights did — Brad Moultrie, Dalton Chandler, Justin Graveman and Scott Martin. Only three players shot under par – Moultrie (70), Graveman (70) and Kenny Okins (69) … Moultrie made 16 birdies over the two days … This is the last Oxford City Championship on Cider Ridge’s bent grass greens. The course begins the process of installing TifEagle bermuda in 10 days … The next event on the CCGT schedule is RTJ Silver Lakes Championship May 14-15. Spots are still available. [*** read more ]

Oxford City Championship

CHAMPIONSHIP A
Sawyer Edwards 66 75 141
Ty Cole 72 72 144
Brennan Clay 70 75 145
Landon Straub 66 80 146
Morton Holcomb 70 76 146
Gary Wigington 73 73 146
Corey Ray 73 76 149
Alex Harper 72 77 149
Jeremy McGatha 70 80 150
Layton Bussey 70 81 151
Jake Goggans 69 83 152
Kent Whitley 72 81 153
Matt Bell 73 83 156
CHAMPIONSHIP B
Brad Moultrie 75 70 145
Dalton Chandler 74 72 146
Kevin Daugherty 74 74 148
Logan Archer 75 76 151
Mason Dennis 75 76 151
Clay Calkins 74 79 153
Randy Archer 75 79 154
Ryan Limbaugh 75 80 155
Chance Harris 75 82 157
Gage Miller 75 83 158
Chad Calvert 76 84 160
Landon Winfrey 75 86 161
Timmy Woodard 75 90 165
Daniel Black 75 92 167
FIRST FLIGHT
Justin Graveman 78 70 148
Scott Martin 77 76 153
Chase Hollingsworth 78 78 156
Billy McCroskey 77 79 156
Jason Rich 77 81 158
Chris Reaves 77 82 159
Hunter Carr 77 84 161
Zac Mangum 78 83 161
Adam Wright 76 87 163
Billy Thompson 78 86 164
Logan Craft 78 86 164
Wesley Jenkins 78 NC NC
SECOND FLIGHT
Kenny Okins 80 69 149
Chip Howell 80 75 155
Kenny Wright 79 78 157
Skyler Dennis 81 76 157
Ward Campbell 80 78 158
Lamar Carter 80 78 158
Harrison Hughston 81 77 158
Eric Cannington 81 79 160
C.J. Taylor 79 81 160
Dre Davenport 81 80 161
Mark McCaig 79 82 161
Casey Harmon 79 82 161
Tanner Wells 81 83 164
Danny Whittaker 80 90 170
THIRD FLIGHT
Jeff Bain 83 72 155
Daily Thomas 82 74 156
Cole McNeal 82 75 157
Josh Poole 84 74 158
Bradley Elliott 83 82 165
Clayton Chandler 83 82 165
Andy Jenkins 83 83 166
Josh Reynolds 84 83 167
Maurice Dates 84 84 168
Ryan Huff 84 85 169
Jared Chapman 82 NC NC
Mark Durden 82 NC NC
FOURTH FLIGHT
Michael Casey 85 76 161
Scott McFry 87 77 164
Rick Okins 86 79 165
Jared Waits 85 80 165
Matt Rogers 85 81 166
Benji Turley 87 80 167
Landon Holley 85 87 172
Austin Elliott 87 85 172
Chance Haywood 86 88 174
Scott Watson 86 88 174
Traay Floyd 87 87 174
Mike Hughston 87 87 174
Brock Young 85 96 181
Adam Johnson 87 NC NC
FIFTH FLIGHT
Heath Hammond 90 79 169
Craig Duncan 89 82 171
Brad Young 89 85 174
Bart Smith 93 88 176
Josh Davis 94 82 176
Mark Gaines 93 88 181
Shane Lee 89 93 182
Kolby Slick 92 105 197
Mark Guyther 94 NS NS
SIXTH FLIGHT
Alex Whaley 95 86 181
Seth Collett 98 87 185
Nash Messer 95 92 187
Ty Johnson 101 91 192
Kobe Messer 104 88 192
Riley Boyd 99 95 194
Kasey Ray 100 100 200
Ricky Carden 102 98 200
Warren Sewell 119 104 223
Ken Renfroe 106 NS NS
SENIOR A
James Beavers 72 74 146
Tim Steward 74 76 150
David Messer 73 78 151
Gary Austin 76 76 152
Charlie Estes 77 76 153
Jerry Kemp 76 80 156
SENIOR B
Keith Haywood 78 85 163
Rick Barthel 87 79 166
Lamar Ward 85 82 167
Dennis Austin 90 84 174
Lee Clark 104 98 202

