Remembering Our Fallen National Memorial Coming to Mesa

Mesa kicks off Memorial Day activities with Remembering Our Fallen – a very emotional traveling tribute that reminds Americans of the ultimate sacrifice made by American armed forces in Iraq and Afghanistan post 9/11/2001. The memorial, open to the public near the Mesa Arts Center Alliance Pavilion Stage, will display 33 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of more than 5,000 of our nation’s military fallen. This memorial was unveiled nationally at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. in late 2017.

“We’re honored to have the unique traveling memorial visit Mesa, and to recognize and remember those who’ve given their lives in service to our country,” said Mesa Mayor John Giles.

This national memorial also includes Tribute Towers to recognize our service men and women who died from training accidents or attacks while stationed stateside or on our overseas bases. Those who return from war with the invisible wounds of Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) and succumb to suicide are also included on Tribute Towers to recognize the tragedy of PTS.

Organizers are still asking for help in contacting Gold Star families, so every American who has died since 9-11-2001 in The War on Terror is included in the exhibit. Families of Fallen service members can visit the website, RememberingOurFallen.org, and provide basic information and two photos for their Fallen loved one. There is no fee for families.

“We can never forget those who sacrificed everything for our freedom. We must remember these American Heroes and speak their names when we see their family members,” said Bill Williams, Vice President and co-founder of Patriotic Productions, the non-profit responsible for this memorial. “We are thankful to the City of Mesa for hosting this beautiful and somber memorial.”

Remembering Our Fallen will open to the public from Thursday, May 5, through the morning of Monday, May 9. Mesa invites all media to view the welcoming procession from Hohokam Stadium to Mesa Arts Center through Center St., starting at 9:45 a.m.

The display kicks-off a season of activities celebrating Veterans:

Memorial Day, May 30

Hometown Heroes Banners that will be displayed along Main Street in downtown Mesa before Memorial Day

Arizona Celebration of Freedom July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with various military and veteran displays

East Valley Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11

Veterans activities at Falcon Field Airport

For more information about Remembering Our Fallen National Memorial, please contact Ana Pereira at (480) 644-2069 or ana.pereira@mesaaz.gov.

