Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Police Asking for Help in Their Investigation into a North Knoxville Double Fatality Shooting

wivk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnoxville Police continue their investigation into a shooting in the parking lot of a bar in Fountain City. Police say a fight broke out in the parking lot...

www.wivk.com

WREG

Man tells victim ‘I got you now’ during shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he shot two men while they were driving to a store more than a year ago. Rapheal Holmes was arrested and charged Saturday with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Memphis Police say the incident happened […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged with putting hit on maintenance man; 1 shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot after a woman facilitated a hit on her maintenance man at a North Memphis apartment complex, police said. Memphis police say on April 21 a man was shot at an apartment complex on Decatur Street and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police say his neighbor, 29-year-old […]
MEMPHIS, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
#Shooting#Police#Tennessee Valley#East Tennessee#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#The Ut Medical Center
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Covington Police: Wife shot husband, turned herself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington woman is behind bars after police said she shot her husband during an argument. Investigators identified Joselyn Yates as the accused shooter. She allegedly shot her husband twice. Covington Police said officers responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 1200 block of S. College Street around 2:20 p.m. Neighbors told […]
COVINGTON, TN
WDTV

Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parsons Police recently came across a surprise, a parent brought them what looks like a candy or kids multivitamin, except it’s far from that. Chief Kevin Keplinger said the little blue tab isn’t candy, it’s actually a hard drug. When they first came...
PARSONS, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WREG

Man sentenced after shooting girlfriend in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man from Raleigh was sentenced to 56 years in prison for shooting his former girlfriend in the head and leaving her to die, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. Deuterondus Anderson, 37, was convicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

