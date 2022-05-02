ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg Community College Cancels Classes After Ransomware Attack

By DeJanay Booth
 2 days ago

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan community college has cancelled classes indefinitely following a ransomware attack over the weekend.

Officials at Battle Creek-based Kellogg Community College said Sunday in a statement on its website that technology issues caused by the attack continue to affect the school’s systems.

The ransomware attack was under investigation. Officials did not give details about the technology issues.

All five of the college’s campuses will remain closed with classes canceled until further notice, the school said. Officials hope to allow students and staff to return later this week.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to further secure our network, we are initiating a forced password reset for all students faculty and staff,” the school said on its website. “We want to reassure our faculty and students that we will take any actions necessary for students to complete course work in a timely manner and appreciate your patience and support in the meantime.”

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CBS Detroit

CMU Defends Decision To Cut Men’s Track Team, Says No Racial Bias

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan University is defending its decision to eliminate the men’s track team, saying it was a financial move and not a discriminatory step. The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights informed CMU this week that it had received a complaint. The government said it will remain neutral while collecting and analyzing evidence. CMU said in 2020 that it was dropping the track team. It subsequently added a men’s golf team. The 2019-20 track team had 30 athletes, including six who were Black or identified as multi-racial, CMU said. “I firmly believe the investigation will find no evidence to support claims of racial discrimination, which are inaccurate and misleading,” President Bob Davies said. CMU said the track team cost $1 million a year while golf will be half that amount, the Morning Sun reported. “The decision to eliminate any team always comes as a last resort and difficult for all individuals involved,” Davies said. CMU is struggling to attract students. Enrollment was down 45% last fall to 15,465 compared to 2010, The Detroit News reported. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BOB DAVIES
CBS Detroit

Michigan State University Opens Facility For Rare Isotope Beams On May 2

(WLNS) — Michigan State University hosted the ribbon cutting and grand opening of its new state-of-the-art Facility for Rare Isotope Beams. The facility has been in the works since May of 2009 and is partially funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science, the state of Michigan, and Michigan State University to help evolve the state. FRIB will serve as a scientific user facility for nuclear science research and engineering. Officials say the new facility will consist of four buildings and underground tunnels that are about 600 feet long. The opening of this facility happened at 10 a.m. with attendance and...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Undocumented immigrant rally closes part of NB US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Part of US-131 was closed Sunday due to a march demanding access to driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants. While the march was scheduled to be held at the intersection of 28th Street and Division Avenue in Grand Rapids, marchers moved into the northbound lanes of US-131. The Michigan State Police was called in to clear the roadway and one person was ticketed for a pedestrian being on the highway.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

School COVID outbreaks spike in Michigan as 229 test positive

Michigan health officials discovered a spike in COVID-19 outbreaks last week, with a large number of new clusters associated with K-12 schools. On Monday, May 2, the state announced 81 new COVID outbreaks, including 39 linked to long-term care facilities and 35 involving K-12 schools. That’s a 62% increase from 50 new outbreaks the week prior, of which 15 involved schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Teacher ‘Catfished’ By Students In Van Buren County

A West Michigan teacher who sent naked photos to students is now cleared of any wrong doing. Investigators say the students pretended to be a 35-year-old woman on a dating app and sent the Gobles Schools teacher online photos of a random woman. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating this as potential blackmail. Detectives say they’re unsure if this case has risen to that level. “I would hate to be in these guys shoes, but I don’t think I’d put myself there either,” said Eric Philley, a Gobles Public Schools parent. In response to the unsolicited photos he received, investigators say the teacher sent his own lewd photos, not knowing his own students were on the receiving end. “It’s affecting this guy’s life in a big way,” said Philley. Eric Philley is a father of three Gobles School students, and he received a notification from the district, saying the staff member was placed on leave while the district and detectives continue to investigate. Now that the teacher’s been clear of criminal activity, the investigations continue into his students. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Community Policy